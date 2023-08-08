Director Kevin Dechant recognizes Dennis Wright, who is retiring from the board after 36 years of service.

Board member Nancy Daugherty helps deliver one of the door prizes.

Elvis (Ben Johnson) and Patsy Cline (Lauren Johnson) made an appearance at the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative’s 85th annual meeting July 27, 2023.

Hugh Wallace presents Lincoln Jackson with a basketball as one of the children’s prizes handed out at the meeting.

Board President Duane Klute welcomes everyone to Atchison-Holt’s Annual Meeting and introduces the current board members.

Pepe Wright was one of the 275 people who enjoyed a meal at the 85th annual membership meeting.

The 85th annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative took place Thursday evening, July 27, 2023, at the Rock Port High School Gymnasium.

There were 114 registered members present and over 275 meals served. Those attending enjoyed a meal catered by Paula’s Cafe and entertainment by Ben and Lauren Johnson from Stanberry, Missouri, singing Elvis and Patsy Cline hits. The business meeting was conducted and names were drawn for prizes.

Jan Murphy won the grand prize of a $250 electric credit and Charlotte Carver won Apple Airpods, the children’s grand prize. Also winning children’s prizes were the following: Lincoln Jackson, basketball; Elsey Rogers, Gatorade bottle and pods; Brock Peters, football; Grayson Hughes, kickball; Lexi Hughes, popsicle maker; Harper Smith, shaved ice machine; Jentrey Lauman, Ozark Trail tent; Blayne Gubser, Jetson scooter; Eli Rogers, portable bluetooth projector and screen; and Braidyn, Amazon Kid’s Kindle. Other adult prize winners were: Terry Rolf, Hamilton Beach hand mixer; James Michaelsen, Dash egg cooker; Betty Herron, Coleman bag chair; Lowell Lauman, HDX 100’ indoor/outdoor extension cord; Judy Grundel, $25 electric credit; Bill C. Taylor, Black & Decker nonstick griddle; Warren D. Rolofson, Hamilton Beach toaster; David Hume, Renpho eye massager; Jan Lininger, Dash hand blender; Steven Stenzel, $25 electric credit; Miller Realty, Chefman digital kettle; Anna Wakefield, Oster blender; Timothy Whelan, $25 electric credit; Dwane Bressler, Mr. Coffee 12 cup coffee maker; Steve Grossman, Pyrex glass storage bowls; Robert Porter, $25 electric credit; David Rhoades, Hamilton Beach 7 quart crockpot; Chris Staples, Echo Show 5; Cecil Demott, $25 electric credit; Gary Jackson, Husky jumper cables; Roger McCoy, $25 electric credit; High Creek Cemetery Association, Inc., $25 electric credit; Melanie Brandon, HDX multi-use sprayer; Bart Geiger, Husky bag with tools; William R. Smith, HDX 100’ indoor/outdoor extension cord; Bill Hawkins, Coleman bag chair; Carl Shelton, $50 electric credit; Eldon Roseman, Hamilton Beach portable 6 quart digital crock pot; Steve Sheldon, Power XL 5 quart air fryer; Twyla Smith, $50 electric credit; Darrel Voltmer, $50 electric credit; Joe Farquhar, Blink home security system; Larry E. Wright, Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick; Mary Strauch, Amazon Kindle; Kenneth Lane, Echo Show 8; Mary Kahn, Pelican cooler (Border States); Patsy Hume, Vizio 40” TV; and James D. Holtz, Apple watch.