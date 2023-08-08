Rylee Jenkins, a senior at Rock Port High School, placed 5th in the Discus Throw at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. She’s pictured with her coach, Phil Vogler. (Rachel Jenkins’ photo)

Tommi Martin, a senior at Tarkio High School, placed 15th in the Javelin Throw at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. (Traci Martin photo)

Atchison County high school athletes Rylee Jenkins and Tommi Martin recently competed in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games July 29 to August 5, 2023, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rylee, daughter of Travis and Rachel Jenkins of Fairfax, Missouri, and a senior at Rock Port High School, placed fifth in the women’s discus throw. Rylee, who competed in the 17-18 age group, had six throws, which included one foul, 40.76m, 41.16m, 41.91m, and 41.09m. Her final throw was 42.21m or 138’6”, which was her best throw. Rylee will be a senior at Rock Port R-II School this fall.

Tommi, daughter of Traci Martin of Tarkio, Missouri, and Jerry Martin of Westboro, Missouri, competed in the javelin throw, having qualified at a recent event held in Oklahoma. Tommi, an All-American who placed 8th last year, placed 15th out of 68 this go-around. Tommi had three throws. Her best was 35.28 or 115′ 9″. Tommi also competed in the 17-18 age group and is a senior this year at Tarkio High School.