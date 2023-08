The Tarkio Pack 88 Cub Scouts and Troop 88 Boy Scouts will be taking a dip in the pool and invite anyone interested in joining the Scouts to attend as well. A pool party will be held Wednesday, August 16, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Municipal Pool. Current and prospective scouts and families are invited. Come cool off and learn about scouting!

For more information, contact Matt Schlueter (Cub Scouts) at 816-719-5260 or Tim Vette (Boy Scouts) at 816-896-2922.