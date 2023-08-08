Ryan Chandler, The Old Market Magician, will present a magic show Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Liberty Theatre in Rock Port. The family friendly show begins at 2:00 p.m. The theatre is located in the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main.

From the streets of Omaha, Nebraska, to being featured on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” Ryan is known for his unique style which often combines magic and elements of music.

Joining Ryan this year will be Steve Lindeman, president of the Omaha Magical Society, and Dennis Rourke, Omaha Magic legend.

Witness sleight of hand, sleight of sound, and sleight of mind. The theatre will be alive with the sound of magic.

Admission will be an optional free will donation. This year, donations will go to the Rock Port R-II School band for new instruments and repairs.

Be sure to get out to Liberty Theatre and bring the whole family!