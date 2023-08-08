The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center Field Day, Tuesday, August 22, will include a ribbon-cutting for the new facility at the center in northwestern Missouri.

“We have a newly built machine shed to celebrate at this year’s event,” said Jim Crawford, director of the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Center. “It will allow us to store all our equipment on site and under cover, helping to increase reliability and reduce repairs. The facility will also allow us more room to hold events at the center. It is a great addition to the programs that occur at the center.”

A variety of extension experts from MU will be on hand at the free event to answer questions about some of the pressing issues farmers are facing, including the drought.

“On-farm economics are on most producers’ minds,” Crawford said. Ray Massey and Scott Brown will talk about the market influences on crop inputs and sales and lease agreements, he said. Kevin Bradley will discuss current weed issues while Mandy Bish will cover the latest news on corn and soybean diseases, including black tar spot.

“We were fortunate this spring to find a sponsor for the weather station at the center, allowing it to be a real-time station,” Crawford said. “You can get the current weather 24 hours a day from our webpage. We will have a presenter discussing the weather station as well as their forecast for the weather this fall through next spring. When will the drought subside? Come to field day and hear what the experts think.”

Breakfast is at 7:30 a.m., with the first tours starting at 8:15 a.m. There are three different tours covering a variety of topics. The ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. University of Missouri leadership will join for the ribbon-cutting. Crawford said university leaders look forward to welcoming field day guests from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and beyond.

“Our field day is a big part of helping meet our MU Extension goal of doubling the value of agriculture by 2030 in Missouri,” he said.

Missouri Farm Bureau is a sponsor of the Graves-Chapple Field Day. No pre-registration required; the event is free and open to the public.

The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is in Atchison County, located at 29955 Outer Road, Fairfax. Come take part in this informative event and help the extension celebrate the continuing expansion of the farm.