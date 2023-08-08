A car crashed into an electric pole Sunday in Rock Port, leading to a power outage (at top) and the arrest of a Fairfax man (above).

The driver of the vehicle, John Smith, drove through residential yards after knocking down a utility pole. (Kenneth Miller photos)

A crash Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. caused a power outage that left parts of Rock Port, Missouri, without electricity for several hours. John Smith of Fairfax, Missouri, was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car when he ran the stop sign. The vehicle traveled west and hit a utility pole at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Parkview Drive in Rock Port. Smith continued to drive through a residential yard and struck the corner of a concrete porch and tree, then drove through another yard and stopped and parked next to a shed.

Smith was located at 3:19 p.m. at a residence at East Calhoun and was taken back to the scene. He was arrested by Rock Port Chief of Police Derek Morriss. Smith has been charged with Operated Motor Vehicle With Brakes Not In Good Working Order; Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner – Involving An Accident; Leaving Scene Of An Accident – Property Damage Exceeding $1000; Driving While Revoked/Suspended 1st Offense; Failure To Register Motor Vehicle/Trailer Annually With Director Of Revenue; Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility – 1st Offense; and Violation Of Protection Order For Adult – 1st Offense.

Due to the City of Rock Port having a contract with a utility company outside of the area, it took around eight hours for power to be fully restored.