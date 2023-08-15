Crowds lined Main Street in Fairfax last year for the annual parade. Friends and family will gather again this year for the Fairfax Fair, August 18-20.

2023 Miss Fairfax Contestants

AMELIA LARSON

Daughter of

Matt & Theresa Larson

PIPER MORRIS

Daughter of

Billy & Kelly Morris

KENDAL STRAUB

Daughter of

Justin & Alicia Straub

2023 Junior Miss Fairfax Contestants

Avery Fast, left; Brenna Kingery, center; and Caroline Larson, right.

The Fairfax Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, August 18-20, 2023, in the Fairfax City Park. This year’s theme is “Small Town, Big Family.” Sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club, the weekend’s festivities will be full of family fun and excitement.

Booths will be open Friday evening and all day Saturday with games, food, merchandise and homemade wares, giveaways and drawings. If you or your organization would like to reserve a booth space, contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104. There is no charge for space for school fundraisers, 501(c)(3) organizations, or non-profit organizations. All other booth spaces are $25, payable to the Fairfax Optimist Club.

The fair begins the evening of Friday, August 18, with a welcome and opening ceremonies at 6:00 p.m. in the park.

The baby/youth show and Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the park stage. All children birth to six years old are welcome to participate in the baby/youth show. All Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants must live in the Fairfax R-3 School District. Registration for the baby/youth show and Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax begins at 5:30 p.m. (There is no pre-registration, so you will need to register in the park on Friday.) Children and parents will begin lining up no later than 6:15 p.m., so participants will need to stay close to the registration area. All participants must have an adult with them during the show and on the stage. The show will start with the introduction of the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants and then will move into the baby/youth show, progressing from youngest to oldest. The coronation of Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax will follow.

The Junior Miss Fairfax and Miss Fairfax contests will begin as soon as the baby/youth show and coronation of Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax are done. Contestants for 2023 Miss Fairfax are: Amelia Larson, daughter of Matt and Theresa Larson; Piper Morris, daughter of Billy and Kelly Morris; and Kendal Straub, daughter of Justin and Alicia Straub. Junior Miss Fairfax contestants are Avery Fast, daughter of David and Amy Fast; Brenna Kingery, daughter of Ryan and Jill Kingery; and Caroline Larson, daughter of Matt and Theresa Larson.

A dance on the slab will follow the Miss Fairfax contest.

The festivities on Saturday, August 19, will begin with the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairfax Football Field. Get that tractor out of the barn and head to town!

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Main Street in Fairfax. (Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the football field.) Highway 59 is usually closed 30 minutes prior, so be sure to get to Fairfax by 10:30 a.m.

Fair booths and games will be open all day. Those who are lucky enough to catch a ping pong ball during the parade can claim their prizes near the shelter house.

Events on the park stage begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will play, followed by performances from Donovan Jones, Adam Showalter, Christina Hall, and Clint Dougherty. Another dance on the slab will end the festivities that night.

A church service will take place Sunday, August 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the city park. (Bring a lawn chair.)

The Fairfax After Prom Group will hold a lunch in the Fairfax Community Room following the church service. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.