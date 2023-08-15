Becker’s Hospital Review has recently recognized Community Hospital-Fairfax as one of 277, among 5,000 hospitals in the nation, to be rated five stars for patient experience.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) measures patient experience in 10 areas including nurse and physician communication, care transitions, and cleanliness. CMS takes an average of these scores to determine the five-star summary rating. Only seven hospitals in the State of Missouri and 277 hospitals nationwide were given five stars for patient experience in the July 26, 2023, data update.

In addition to this distinction, Community Hospital-Fairfax’s nursing staff was also recognized as a top performer in the nation for responsiveness. The staff responsiveness score is based on patient feedback about how quickly staff responded when the patient asked for help or pressed the call button.

“Providing a quality patient experience has long been a focus of ours at Community Hospital-Fairfax. We constantly review the feedback our patients provide and work to improve to better meet their needs. It is wonderful to see our team recognized for their efforts,” commented Samantha Grist, Chief Nursing Officer, and patient experience leader.

All patient survey data is publicly reported on CMS’s Care Compare website at www.Medicare.Gov/Care-Compare Patient experience data for hospitals, long-term care facilities, and many other healthcare providers is available for patients to view on this website.

For more information about Community Hospital-Fairfax, visit www.FairfaxMed.com.