Make plans to attend the Fairfax Fair this weekend. Events begin Friday evening in the park and continue all day Saturday and Sunday morning. Read the article on page 1 for more information.

WCF SOF

East Atchison and Rock Port athletes will take to the field Friday, August 18, for a varsity football jamboree in Tarkio at 6:00 p.m. The EA Varsity Volleyball Team will host a jamboree at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, at the TAC. Rock Port Varsity Volleyball Team will host a Gatorade Scrimmage at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at RPHS. Go cheer on our teams!

WCF SOF

The students of Atchison County will be returning to school next week. Read the article on page 1 for more information. Please remember to drive safely around the schools, pickup and load zones, and crosswalks.

WCF SOF