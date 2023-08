Fairfax Community Calendars are now available. These free calendars cover East Atchison sporting events and Fairfax R-3 school events from August 2023 to August 2024. Fairfax residents’ birthdays and anniversaries are also included.

Calendars will be available at the Avalanche in Tarkio, and Farmers State Bank, the Daybreak Cafe, and Fertilizer Service Com-pany in Fairfax. Pick yours up today.