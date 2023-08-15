Submitted by Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy

The Graves-Chapple Field Day will be Tuesday, August 22, with breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Tours begin at 8:00 a.m. The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is located along I-29. At Exit 99, turn east, then turn north on the outer road and proceed three miles north.

Our pest management tour topics include accuracy of UAVs for spraying and spreading, 2023 corn and soybean disease management update and corn and soybean concerns.

The crop management tour includes weather outlook and real time weather monitoring, does even corn emergence result in uniform ears, management decisions and opportunities for 60-inch row corn with cover crops and opportunities for local farmers to receive climate-smart incentive payments for cover crops and other practices.

The crop economics tour includes input costs: outlook and management, current market outlook for corn and soybean and land leasing trends.

After tours, we will celebrate the construction of the new machine storage and hold a ribbon cutting ceremony. A free lunch will follow. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact Jim Crawford, Director, at 660-744-6231 at the Atchison County Extension Center.