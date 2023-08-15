The Atchison County Library has recently added the following titles to its collection:

FICTION–

California Golden by Melanie Benjamin, What Harms You by Lisa Black, North Of Nowhere by Allison Brennan, Out Of Nowhere by Sandra Brown, Flags On The Bayou by James Lee Burke, An Evil Heart by Linda Castillo, Hello Stranger by Katherine Center, Canary Girls by Jennifer Chiaverini, Honey Drop Dead by Laura Childs, The Summer Skies by Jenny Colgan, The Senator’s Wife by Liv Constantine, Steeped In Malice by Vicki Delany, Pink Lemonade Cake Murder by Joanne Fluke, Dark Corners by Megan Goldin, Secrets In The Dark by Heather Graham, Whispers At Dusk by Heather Graham, The Summer Of Songbirds by Kristy Woodson Harvey, The Last Ranger by Peter Heller, None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, After Death by Dean Koontz, Everyone Is Lying by Shari Lapena, Prom Mom by Laura Lippman, The Air Raid Book Club by Annie Lyons,

Must Love Flowers by Debbie Macomber, The Long Ago by Michael McGarrity, Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, Circle Of Death by James Patterson, Obsessed by James Patterson, Gone Tonight by Sarah Pekkanen, The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston, The Bone Hacker by Kathy Reichs, The Paris Agent by Kelly Rimmer, Flop Dead Gorgeous by David Rosenfelt, Somebody’s Fool by Richard Russo, The English Experience by Julie Schumacher

The Collector by Daniel Silva, Happiness by Danielle Steel, The Café At Beach End by Raeanne Thayne, Kala by Colin Walsh, Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead, The President’s Wife by Tracey Enerson Wood, The Librarianist by Patrick Dewitt

NON-FICTION–

Taste Of Home Healthier Cooking Annual Recipes, What The Dead Know: Learning About Life As A New York City Death Investigator by Barbara Butcher,

Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI by David Grann, Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes From The 1900s To 1980s by B. Dylan Hollis, The Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest To Document The World’s Animals by Joel Sartore

VIDEOS–

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” “Dungeons & Dragons – Honor Among Thieves,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie”

AUDIOBOOKS–

You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose, All The Days Of Summer by Nancy Thayer, What Remains by Wendy Walker

Many of these titles are available at the branches in Tarkio and Fairfax. Any title that’s not at your location can be easily borrowed from another library. Make a request to your librarian or go to the library’s website https://youseemore.com/acl/ and reserve online.