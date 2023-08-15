Carter Gebhards signs up for classes for his senior year along with his sister, Karlie, with Mrs. Shauna Farmer during Rock Port R-II School’s registration. Waiting to register for their senior year are Reed Miller, left, and Peyton Lager, right.

Dalaynie Drummond and her grandmother, Sandy Meier, sign paperwork at registration for Tarkio High School’s 2023-24 school year.

Brooklyn Wennihan and Addison Noland discuss class options at registration for their senior year at Tarkio High School.

The 2023-24 school year will begin next week for students in Atchison County.

FAIRFAX R-3

The Back-To-School Night will be Tuesday, August 22, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Classes will begin Wednesday, August 23, at 8:05 a.m. School will dismiss that day at 12:18 p.m. (breakfast will be served from 7:40 to 8:00 a.m. and the students will also be served lunch). School will also dismiss early Thursday and Friday, August 24 and 25.

ROCK PORT R-II

Meet Your Teacher Night at Rock Port will be Monday, August 21. Elementary students may meet their teachers and leave school supplies in their classroom from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be a meeting for parents of athletes in grades 6-8 from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Orientation for all 7th graders (new and returning students) and an orientation for new students in grades 8-12 will be from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. in the south gym. The Rock Port Rotary Club will host its welcome back-to-school picnic in the cafeteria from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m. (hamburgers and hot dogs will be served).

The new school year begins Wednesday, August 23, with a regular day. Schedules for regular school days (Tuesday through Friday) this year will be as follows:

• High school – 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Elementary – 8:00 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

When there is an early dismissal, those times will be:

• High school – 7:50 a.m. to 12:12 p.m.

• Elementary school – 8:00 a.m. to 12:22 p.m.

TARKIO R-I

An open house will take place Wednesday, August 23. Incoming kindergarten and new elementary students can attend starting at 5:30 p.m.; returning elementary students from 5:45 to 7:00 p.m.; and junior high and high school students from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Students will return to school Thursday, August 24. Thursday and Friday, August 24 and 25, will be full days, with classes from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Breakfast will be served from 7:40 to 7:55 a.m. and lunch will also be served).