The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met August 3, 2023, in special session at Tarkio High School. President Garrett Wood called the meeting to order at 3:00 p.m. Other board members in attendance were Raymond Gebhards, Brooke Vette, Sam Hannah, and Josh Wright. Amy Hurst and Jamie Barnett were absent. Board secretary Lanette Hogue was also present.

The board voted to approve the agenda.

Josh Wright moved and Brooke Vette seconded to hire Bob Heddinger as interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. The motion carried 5-0.

Brooke Vette moved and Raymond Gebhards seconded to hire Dustin Barnes as assistant superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. The motion carried 5-0.

The meeting adjourned at 3:26 p.m.