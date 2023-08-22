Jared and Kari Meyerkorth finish up their elementary tour with Andy and Eli in time to grab a hamburger or hot dog from the Rock Port Rotary. The family then moved on to Leah’s seventh grade orientation.

Bianca and Jeff Jones get everyone lined up for a back-to-school picture before heading to the classrooms.

Ms. Sheena Roup helps Jaxon Henggeler put his things in a locker to get ready for kindergarten.

Senior Dereck Dush gives a group of seventh graders a quick tour of the high school side of the building, letting them become familiar with their class locations.