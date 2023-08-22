The Fairfax Fair was a huge success thanks to the many sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who made it all possible. Fairfax may be a small town, but its big family always comes together to help put on an amazing event for everyone.

“I’m melting! Melting! Oh, what a world, what a world!” We are all melting in this extreme heat and humidity and it doesn’t look like it will be letting up anytime soon. There will be two cooling stations in Atchison County for those needing relief from the heat. The Tarkio Baptist Church will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the fellowship hall at the Rock Port United Methodist Church will be open from 12:00 noon – 7:00 p.m. this week.

The first day of school at Tarkio R-I was delayed to next Monday, August 28, at 8:00 a.m. It will be a full day of classes.

We hope you enjoy this issue, which is “saturated” with fantastic stories, pictures, and advertisements highlighting the life and times in Atchison County and the surrounding area. We have one more saturation issue left (September 21). If you would like to include something in that issue, the deadline is September 13 at 5:00 p.m. (email amail@rpt.coop or stop by the office at 300 S. Main, Rock Port).

