Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) has announced the addition of Mina Massey, M.D. to the CH-F medical staff. Dr. Massey practiced medicine in southeast Missouri prior to joining CH-F and is passionate about rural medicine.

“When I saw this opportunity, I felt like it was a great fit for my experience and my passions. I wanted to be a part of an organization that is independently owned and has longevity in the community, and I enjoy rural medicine. Community Hospital-Fairfax met both of those objectives,” explained Dr. Massey.

Dr. Massey attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and completed her residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Dr. Massey has provided care in a variety of settings throughout her career including primary care, urgent, obstetrical, and emergency room settings. At CH-F, Dr. Massey will be providing family practice services primarily in the Tarkio Family Medicine Clinic.

“Dr. Massey and I graduated from UMKC School of Medicine in the same class, so it has been great to reconnect. She has a lot in common with our practice style here at CH-F, and we believe that she is a great addition to our team that provides care here in Northwest Missouri,” commented Aron Burke, M.D., CH-F Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Massey’s first day at CH-F was August 14. She is currently orienting to the community and the organization and appointment availability will begin August 31, 2023, at Tarkio. Interested individuals are encouraged to watch local newspapers, CH-F social media and website (www.FairfaxMed.com) for information to schedule appointments with Dr. Massey.