The Graves-Chapple Field Day was held Tuesday, August 22. John Travlos, co-manager of Missouri Mesonet, was the first station on the tour. John brought area farmers up-to-date on the new weather station located at the farm. This is one of 40 stations in the Missouri Mesonet network operated by MU Extension and Partners.

Dr. Justin McMechan, Assistant Professor of Entomology at the University of Nebraska, spoke about a disease affecting soybean plants.