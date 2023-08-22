Just In Time Promotions, LLC, is hosting a Midwest Mess Hawaiian Luau September 9, 2023. Dress in your Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts and enjoy a concert from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at 20764 E. Avenue, Rock Port, Missouri. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and food, drinks, and merchandise will be available. Bring your lawn chairs to sit and enjoy (or plan to dance to) The Welcome Hunters, Blandford, and Pop Goes Metal.

Tickets are $10. For more information, visit @justinsmidwestmess or Venmo @Justin-Pankau. Attendees must provide I.D. and be 18 and over. Wristbands will be given to those 21 and over.