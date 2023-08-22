The Atchison-Holt Unit of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) will meet Thursday, September 7, in Oregon, Missouri. Members will meet at PlumFit on the square at 11:00 a.m. for a tour and possibly a nutritious drink; then off to The GOAT for lunch and a business meeting. After the business meeting, members will visit the Holt County Museum and Research Center. All retired educators are invited. Special invitations will be sent to those who retired recently.