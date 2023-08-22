Everyone is invited to a retirement party August 31 at 1:00 p.m. for Gary Henson of Tarkio. Stop by Ag Partners at 1st and Main streets and wish Gary a fond farewell. There will be coffee and donuts for attendees.

Gary has managed Ag Partners for 13 1/2 years. In that time, Ag Partners has gone from an old, concrete building on the southeast side of town to a modern office, warehouse, 80 foot scale, truck and pick-up docks, a 344,000 bushel grain bin and a brand new three million bushel corn storage facility on Main and 1st.

Gary said he will miss the customers the most. They have been very supportive over the years. Gary plans on taking it easy in his retirement. After all, he has worked since he was 12 years of age. He said he may sit on his porch and enjoy watching the birds and the squirrels for awhile before he searches for something else to do.