The third annual RPHS All 80’s Reunion will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Atchison County Memorial Building. Eat, drink and social time for 1980s alumni and guests only will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public after 8:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Back Traxx, a local 80’s and 90’s rock band, will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. There will be one or two special guest singers/musicians as well so you don’t want to miss out on this rockin’ reunion! The event is BYOB and those attending must be 21 or older. There will be a $10 cover charge.