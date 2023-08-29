Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, September 13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Fairfax R-3 School cafeteria.

Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors, and friends. A complementary dinner, catered by Chef Paul Presents, will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by the annual celebration of Atchison County’s pride points.

In addition to recognition of business ventures and an ACDC update, attendees will hear from Atchison County graduates who chose to build their futures here.

Contact ACDC (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) with your RSVP by Thursday, September 7.