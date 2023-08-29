Mark your calendars! Atchison County Artisans is hosting the second annual Holiday Makers Market Saturday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts building in Rock Port. This fun event will provide an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts made by local artisans, including woodworking, wood burning, stained glass, crochet, and so much more!

Atchison County Artisans invites local makers to sign up now. Participating vendors must sell goods that are homemade, homegrown, or value added (an item that has been altered in some way to add to its value). Vendors will pay a nonrefundable $25 fee to participate in this event and will have access to a table and two chairs, if needed. To sign up, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092975890056&mibextid=LQQJ4d (click the blue Sign Up button).

To stay up to date on event information, visit the event page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/727693689369136) or call or text Sandy Thompson at 660-253-7272.