A huge THANK YOU goes out to all the Tarkio Board of Public Works crew, secretaries, and others who worked 24 hours straight to restore Tarkio’s water supply. Not only that, but SO MANY locals provided snacks to the workers and volunteered their time to help them. Thanks also to the Salvation Army, Tarkio Hy-Vee, and Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department, who handed out or provided much-needed water to residents. You are greatly appreciated as well. We may be small, but man are we mighty when we come together as a community to help people in need!

School is now in session for all Atchison County students. We hope everyone has a safe, productive, and fun year!

Congratulations on a job well done to Lori Jones, who is retiring as Atchison County Assessor this week, and Gary Henson, who is also retiring this week as Ag Partners manager.

