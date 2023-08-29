September 3, 1948

• At “The Tarkio” movie theatre: Hopalong Cassidy in “The Dangerous Venture” and Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Dorothy Lamour in “Road to Rio.”

• Tarkiesta signs were put on a lot of windshields in these parts. One such decorated vehicle belonging to Arthur Low was seen in Denver, Colorado, last week. The finder, Eli Thacker, a former Tarkio resident, left a note on the parked car that he was glad of this reminder of Tarkio. Leaving his information, they all talked together later on the telephone.

• There were more than 1,750 entries made in various classes by 167 people at Tarkiesta’s outstanding Farm and Home display last week.

• Visitors at Tarkio’s Tarkiesta Friday evening enjoyed an unadvertised feature. Al Sloey and Johnny Paul, two members of the “Riders of the Purple Sage,” entertainers with the Roy Rogers show, together with Foy Willing, manager and director, stopped at Tarkio to visit Al’s parents so they attended the event and helped out with the entertainment. They may be back in Tarkio in three weeks, and hope to have Roy Rogers with them.

September 6, 1973

• Extensive damage was done to the front of a 1971 Ford truck August 31, at 3:15 p.m. The driver, Daniel Lee McCoy, 18, of Tarkio, was southbound on Route F when he crested a hill and struck two of six Hereford bulls that were on the road.

• Tarkio members of the Volunteer Fire Department practiced using equipment and methods they learned in recent seminars held in the county for Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, and Watson volunteer firemen. They destroyed a condemned, trash-filled structure. Tarkio men who attended were Elmer Bailey, Don Jagger, Ernie Vietze, Don Schwenn, Pat Christensen, Jack Schmidt, Ken Lindsay, and Denton Chambers.

• The fifth annual Mule Barn Benefit sponsored by the Atchison County Historical Society will be held Saturday at the Tarkio Community Building. There is a door charge of 25¢ for spectators but the bulk of the funds raised will come from space rental. Proceeds will go to the Mule Barn Museum development.

September 3, 1998

• The Junior League Flag Football season kicked off Sunday, August 30, at Heartland Rec Center in Tarkio. The third and fourth grade teams featured the Westboro Wildcats and the Tarkio Wolfpack. The Wildcats clawed their way to a 36-6 victory, leaving the Wolfpack howling in the endzone. The fifth and sixth grade game saw Holt County Hurricanes storming past the Fairfax Bulldogs 28-0.

• C.A.T. sponsored a Health Prevention Night event August 27. One of the booths was run by Community Hospital Association of Fairfax and Tarkio Family Practice Center. They held a giveaway of Beanie Baby cats. Winners were Kyle Livengood, Amy Tullis, Nicole Howell, and Kristin Riley.

• Georgia M. Houghton was the guest of honor at a dinner hosted by the Atchison County Library August 27. Mrs. Houghton recently retired from the Library Board of Trustees after 30 years of service.

• Work at the bridges east of Tarkio slowed down Friday when the high loader collapsed under the weight of the beam it was hauling.