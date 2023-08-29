September 3, 1948

• Fairfax’s public schools opened Monday and the enrollment of approximately 250 students was about the same as last year. The enrollment breakdown is: 1st, 18; 2nd, 17; 3rd, 13; 4th, 17; 5th, 13, 6th, 16, 7th, 13; 8th, 21; and 120 in the high school.

• Dale Seymour and 22 of the members of his G. I. agriculture class attended the Iowa State Fair at Des Moines Saturday and Sunday. Homer Dudley and about 20 members of his farm training class were at the fair Monday and Tuesday.

• A new Missouri Dairy law requires that cream more than three days old be graded No. 2, the market price of which is three cents less than cream marketed when it is fresher.

• Many improvements are being made on the Fairfax Christian Church building. The old stucco siding has been removed and asbestos siding is replacing it. The church is to have a new asphalt shingle roof and recently, a new cement porch and walk have been built.

• Ladies of Fairfax and the surrounding community are invited to attend a home freezer demonstration at the Craven Implement Co. Barbara Craven will demonstrate the convenience and advantages of the home freezer by preparing a complete meal and showing ways to preserve and prepare frozen foods. A Harvester freezer will be on display.

September 6, 1973

• Officers of the Fairfax Chapter of FHA were elected for the 1973-74 school term: Leslie Martin, president; Terry Graves, first vice-president; Rita Hawkins, second vice-president; Terry Miller, secretary; Jan Thiesfeld, treasurer; Robin Barr, historian; Sharon Swindler, reporter; Marilyn Jones, parliamentarian; and Brenda Hawkins, recreation leader.

• J.R. Cooper, who recently moved to Columbia and enrolled in the university, was injured in a motorcycle crash Monday in Columbia. Cooper was riding his motorcycle on I-70 when a woman made a left turn into a private drive and into the path of the cycle. Cooper and the cycle went over the car. He suffered severe cuts and bruises, but no broken bones.

• The Showalter Show-Me Galloway farm scored with all seven entries in the Missouri State Fair. Mr. Showalter and Darrel Shelton of Rock Port also had stock at the Kentucky State Fair at Louisville.

September 3, 1998

• The local CTA chapter will hold a ham dinner on Grandparents’ Day September 13. Proceeds will go to the CTA, which provides scholarships for local students and teacher training.

• Local Trojanettes were recently honored at an awards’ banquet. The Trojanettes created a Hall of Fame and one of the first inducted was the late Jessica Johnson of Fairfax. Stephanie Sinkhorn of Fairfax was named Pitcher of the Year for the 14 and under team. Kaylyn Sly of Fairfax was named Most Improved Player for the 10 and under team. Ashley Knierim of Tarkio was named Player of the Year for the 12 and under team. Oma Hawkins of Fairfax, grandmother to Ashley, was given the Grandparents’ Appreciation Award for being a great supporter.

• With two full days of golf, 276 golfers participated in Community Hospital’s seventh annual CommuniTEE Golf Benefit. A total of $48,459 was raised.