New staff members at Rock Port R-II include, from left to right: front row – Cora DeBoer (student teacher), Cara Davis, Melissa Pierpoint, and Laura Forehand; and back row – Rex Bollinger, Jessica VanGundy, Sydney Rains, Betsy Larson, and Gracie Mobley.

The new staff members at Tarkio R-I include, from left to right: front row – Marinda Liming, Jan Taylor, Brianna Shaw, Robin Augustin, Kiara Hines, LoryAnne Daugherty, and Marisa Hedlund; and back row – Hunter Bennett, Kameron Schieffer, Terry Peterson, Devin Albertson, and Bob Heddinger.

Atchison County schools have started a new year welcoming several new administrators, teachers, and staff members. Rock Port and Tarkio schools have welcomed the following new personnel:

TARKIO R-I

Bob Heddinger

Bob Heddinger has stepped into the halls of Tarkio R-I as the interim superintendent. He was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, and grew up in Waukee, Iowa, where he graduated in 1985. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1985 to 1993 and was honorably discharged. He earned three degrees at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. He attended from 1986 to 1990, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in secondary education social science. He also received his Master’s Degree in building administration in 2003 and later his Specialist’s Degree in educational leadership in 2016.

Mr. Heddinger was employed at the North Andrew School District from August of 1991 to June of 2005 as: high school history teacher, 1991-2005; athletic director, 1998-2005; junior high/high school principal, 2001-2005; assistant football and boys’ basketball coach, 1991-1998; head boys’ basketball coach, 1998-2001; head football coach, 1998-2004; and various other assignments such as student council advisor, class sponsor, and a junior high football coach. From July of 2005 to June of 2022, he was employed at the Stanberry School District as: elementary principal, 2005-2018; school superintendent, 2018-2022; and high school girls’ golf, junior high football, junior high boys’ basketball, and high school boys’ basketball coach.

Bob lives in the country outside Graham, Missouri, with Jill, his wife of 35 years. They have three adult children: Samantha, 31, of Reno, Nevada, a licensed clinical social worker; Jacob, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, a mechanical engineer for Altec of St. Joseph, Missouri; and Isaac, 27, an assistant manager for Premier Ag in Stanberry.

When not coaching, teaching, or running a school district, Bob enjoys golfing, fishing, hunting, and working with his hands. His goals for the school year are to ensure that things run as smoothly as possible; make sure that the community understands that we are in this together; and make sure that he communicates to the community, staff, and board of education in a clear and open manner.

LoryAnne Daugherty

LoryAnne Daugherty is the new second grade teacher at Tarkio Elementary. She attended high school in Rock Port, Missouri, and Western Governors University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies K-8 and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction.

Mrs. Daugherty most recently taught at Fairfax R-3. She and her family, husband Mike and their four children, Drake, Ashlynn, Kinleigh, and Cooper, live outside Rock Port. She also has five grandchildren, Briar, Blaykleigh, Ivy, Autumn, and Luxtyn.

When not teaching, Mrs. Daugherty enjoys reading, spending time with family, and practicing Hapkido (Korean martial arts).

Her goals for the coming school year are to build a positive relationship with each student, to meet each student at his/her level, and to facilitate academic growth so each student has a taste of success.

Marisa Hedlund

Marisa Hedlund is the new School Counselor for grades 9-12 and the Homeless Coordinator at Tarkio R-I.

Marisa attended Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Missouri, and earned her teaching degree from Missouri State and a Master’s of School Counseling Degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Mrs. Hedlund taught kindergarten in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was the Fairfax R-3 preschool through 12th grade school counselor for 18 years.

Marisa and her family live in Fairfax. Her husband Chris works at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax. Their son, Ian, is a junior studying agriculture at Northwest. Their daughter, Natalie, is a freshman nursing major and volleyball player at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, and their youngest son, Collin, is a senior at Fairfax High School.

When not working, Marisa enjoys watching East Atchison and now Washburn sports, gardening, fishing, reading and listening to podcasts.

Her goals for the school year are to get to know all the students and help them be successful in life!

Hunter Bennett

Hunter Bennett is the new paraprofessional at Tarkio R-I. He attended Tarkio High School and is currently enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University and serving in the Army National Guard.

Hunter used to work at Pella. He is married to his beautiful wife, Hayleigh Vinzant, and they have a son, Logan Micheal Bennett. They live in Tarkio.

When not working, Hunter loves working out, sports, video games, and jamming out to music.

His goal for the school year is to inspire the kids at TES/THS to always chase their dreams and to never give up! “I’m determined to make this school year the best school year ever! I want to help every student to the best of my ability with school and athletics!”

Devin Albertson

Devin Albertson is the new Tarkio High School math teacher and the assistant East Atchison baseball coach. Devin attended Nodaway-Holt (Class of 2014) and Northwest Missouri State University (Class of 2018), majoring in sports media.

He previously worked at State Farm. He lives in Tarkio. Devin’s parents live in Graham, Missouri. His dad, Randy, is a technician at TC Energy and his mom, Lee Ann, is a para at Nodaway-Holt. His sister, Nicole Williams, is a kindergarten teacher at Tarkio Elementary. He has a seven-year-old dog named Brulee.

When not in the classroom, Devin covers high school football for Missouri 8-Man Football. He also enjoys golfing and playing pickup basketball.

His goals for the school year include helping his students along their math learning journey.

Robin Augustin

Robin Augustin is the new junior high/high school special education teacher at Tarkio R-I.

Robin attended high school at Kenesaw High School in Kenesaw, Nebraska. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nebraska and her Master’s Degree in educational leadership from the University of North Texas.

This is Mrs. Augustin’s 19th year of teaching. She previously taught at Craig, Missouri, for two years, in Nebraska for three years, and the remainder of her teaching experience was in Texas.

Robin lives in Auburn, Nebraska. She is married and has one son and two stepsons. She also has two dogs that are now her “babies” since she is an “empty-nester”!

Mrs. Augustin said her goals for this school year are “to build great relationships with my students and families and to do everything I can to reach every single student that I teach. I hope to not only help my students achieve academic success, but to also find their strengths so that each and every one of them can shine!”

Jan Taylor

Jan Taylor is the new third grade teacher at Tarkio Elementary School. She attended Tarkio High School and graduated with a great class in 1978! She attended both Tarkio College and Northwest Missouri State University for her graduate degree in Elementary Education. She also has a Master’s Degree in early childhood education from NWMSU.

Jan has previously worked in the Fairfax R-3 School District for 19 years and most recently in the Tarkio R-I School District for 12 years. She has been substitute teaching in both districts for the last couple of years. She is returning to the classroom after being retired for 11 years.

Jan is married to Lee Roy Sickman and they live in Tarkio. Lee Roy has two sons, Tyler and Austin. Tyler and his wife, Morgan, have three children that she’s blessed to share. Jan has two daughters, Tiffany Anderson and Tabitha Wintz. Tiffany and her husband, Scott, live in Fremont, Nebraska, with their daughters, Taylor and Abigail. Tabitha is married to John and they live in Fairfax, Missouri, with their sons, Alex and Garrett.

In her spare time, Jan said her greatest times are spent with family and friends. She also enjoys flower gardening, house plants, and time spent on any beach. Jan said she is looking forward to being back in the school and getting to know her students.

Kameron Schieffer

Kameron Schieffer is a familiar face as he’s a resident of Tarkio and the East Atchison junior high and high school cross country coach. This year, he’s adding to his duties as the 9-12 science teacher at Tarkio High School.

Kameron attended high school in Maryville, Missouri, and attended college at NWMSU, where he received his degree in biology education.

Mr. Schieffer taught 7-12 science at Fairfax High School for the past five years. His wife is the special education teacher at Fairfax.

When not coaching or teaching, Kameron enjoys reading, weight training, running, and listening to music.

He’s looking forward to getting to know the Tarkio students, staff and community.

Brianna Shaw

Brianna Shaw is a new paraprofessional at Tarkio R-I, as well as the junior high volleyball assistant coach.

Brianna is a Tarkio High School graduate. She was previously em-ployed at the nursing home.

Brianna lives in Tarkio with her husband, Keaton Shaw, who works on wind turbines, and their three children: Emma Navin, 12 years old; Jasper Navin, 10 years old; and Lane Shaw, 7 months old.

Brianna enjoys working out, spending time with family, traveling, hiking, and reading. Her goals for the school year are to expand her knowledge in education and impact the lives of students and build relationships like she had during her education.

Terry Petersen

Terry Petersen is the new high school social studies teacher. He attended Elk Horn-Kimballton High School in southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri State University.

He retired as the Secondary Principal at Nodaway-Holt in 2015 after 33 years in education.

Terry is married to Vickie and they live just outside of Mound City, Missouri. They have three sons and eight grandchildren.

Terry enjoys golfing and fishing. His goals this school year are to help students to do their best, be excited about history and government, and prepare them to be productive citizens after their high school years.

ROCK PORT R-II

Rex Bollinger

Rex Bollinger is the new superintendent of Rock Port R-II Schools. Dr. Bollinger and his wife, Michelle, have been married for 29 years. They have three children, Ian, 27; Tynan, 25; and Camryn, 21.

He has 31 years of experience in education including 17 years total as superintendent. Dr. Bollinger served as superintendent of Prairie View USD 362 School District in LaCygne, Kansas, for seven years; superintendent in Doniphan West USD 111 in Highland, Kansas, for seven years, and was the dual superintendent of both the Highland USD 425 and Midway USD 433 school districts for three years prior to the consolidation into USD 111. Prior to that Dr. Bollinger served as a science teacher, vice-principal, and principal at Jayhawk Linn Junior/Senior High School in Jayhawk USD 346, Mound City, Kansas. Dr. Bollinger started his career as science teacher at Cameron R-1 School District in Cameron, Missouri.

Dr. Bollinger earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Education from Pittsburg State University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Kansas.

Dr. Bollinger is looking forward to getting to know the Rock Port R-II school district and its staff and community and how it operates and fits into the community as a whole. His goals also include understanding the overall school finances in Missouri as compared to his earlier experiences in previous districts, and working toward meeting with staff members, community members, and students in developing and finishing the Rock Port R-II Schools Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

Cara Davis

Cara Davis is a new high school paraprofessional at Rock Port R-II School. She attended McDonald County High School and attended Missouri Southern State University, majoring in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.

Cara previously worked at Craig School District.

She and her husband have been together for 22 years. They live in Rock Port and have nine children, with three left at home, one grandbaby and numerous granddogs. They like to go mudding in the jeep, swimming, reading and going on motorcycle rides.

Cara plans to develop positive relationships with parents and students, to encourage academic success for the students as well as to encourage social and emotional growth in the students.

Laura Forehand

Laura Forehand is the new third grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary School. She attended North Garland High School in Garland, Texas, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Dallas, and her Master’s in Elementary Education from Grand Canyon University.

She taught first grade for eight years at Mound City Elementary, and second grade for six years at Tarkio Elementary.

Laura and her husband, Karl, live in Rock Port. They have been married 35 years and have three adult children and three grandchildren.

She is the co-creator and co-host of an educational podcast called Whole Brain Teaching: The Podcast.

Her goal for this school year is to create positive relationships with staff, students, and students’ families.

Betsy Larson

Betsy Larson is also a new third grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary School.

Betsy graduated from Farragut High School in Farragut, Iowa. She majored in Elementary Education at Northwest Missouri State University.

She taught third grade at Fairfax R-3 School for four years.

Betsy is married to Derek Larson and they have three children together: Addaline, Case, and Cecelia. They live outside of Rock Port. She enjoys gardening and being outside.

Betsy’s goal this year is to create an inviting classroom and focus on student growth.

Jessica VanGundy

Jessica VanGundy is a new elementary paraprofessional at Rock Port R-II School.

She graduated from Fairfax R-3 School, and has worked at Northwest Missouri Living Center.

Jessica lives in Fairfax with her four-year-old son. She enjoys gardening.

Jessica’s goal for the school year is to become familiar with being a paraprofessional, and get to know the students.

Gracie Mobley

Gracie Mobley is a student teacher in the third grade at Rock Port Elementary School.

She attended Mount Ayr Community Schools, and is majoring in Early Childhood at Northwest Missouri State University.

Gracie recently moved to Rock Port. She grew up on a farm with two older sisters. She watched both of her grandmothers teach and decided to follow in their direction. She enjoys taking her dogs on walks and cleaning the house.

Gracie looks forward to creating and developing relationships with all the students and staff at Rock Port.

Melissa Pierpoint

Melissa Pierpoint is a new special education paraprofessional at Rock Port R-II School.

Melissa has been a stay-at-home mom. She and her husband, Dustin, live in Rock Port. They have three children, ages five and under.

Hobbies include golf, walks, and shopping.

Her goal for the school year is to make a safe space for all students.

Sydney Rains

Sydney Rains is the new elementary special education teacher at Rock Port R-II School.

Sydney graduated from Holden High School. She has an Associate in Arts in Teaching from MCC Kansas City, a double major from Northwest Missouri State University in Elementary Education and Cross Categorical Special Education K-12, and a Master’s in Educational Leadership K-12 from NWMSU.

Previously, she taught one year at Rock Port, and two years at Winnwood Elementary in North Kansas City School District as K-5 Cross Categorical teacher.

Sydney just moved from Kansas City, Missouri, and lives in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She is the middle child of three girls, and has three cats at home. She enjoys reading, snorkeling, and shark tooth collecting.

She plans to build connections with students and their families while re-establishing in the Rock Port community.