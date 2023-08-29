September 3, 1948

• Postmaster Henry Stapel announces that, effective September 1, worldwide air parcel post is now available. This gives the United States the most highly specialized doorstep delivery service in the world. Hereafter, parcel post may be sent anywhere by air.

• Despite the magnificent pitching of Alfred Salfrank, the Rock Port Cardinals lost a 12-inning game to the Farragut, Iowa, Admirals by a score of 6 to 7 last Sunday on the local diamond.

• Harry Amthor, who lives about a mile and half west of Tarkio on the old Rock Port-Tarkio road, has torn down his old residence, has the excavation under way and will erect a new home.

• Rev. Wm. E. Schlerffarth, who comes from the Wyatt Park Christian Church in St. Joseph, will preach at the Rock Port Christian Church Sunday morning and regularly each Sunday after. He will not only serve the Rock Port church, but the Christian churches at Tarkio and Linden.

August 30, 1973

• Color pictures of little ones will be taken of all children at the Opp Hotel. These photos will be published in the Atchison County Mail in a photographic feature series of children entitled “Citizens of Tomorrow.”

• Kimosabi column, having just been to Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, and Virginia: “Now we know why the good Lord paired us off one to one. Never travel with three women. We came to a place where there was a choice of three different roads . . . and you’re right . . . each ordered a different route.”

• Rock Port head football coach Fran Schwenk will start the football season with 40 players on his roster.

• Archeologists from St. Joseph are investigating the discovery of a number of human bones along Interstate 29 southwest of Rock Port at the junction with Hwy. 111 at the Hunter farm on the road to Langdon. They have come up with at least eight separate sets of human remains from what was believed to be an Indian burial ground. These were apparently secondary burials as the Indians first buried their dead on scaffolds and then reburied the bones in the ground later.

• AIC Timothy Wayne Scott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Scott of Rock Port, has completed four months of technical training at Lowry AFB, Colorado. While at Lowry, he received training as a photo interpretation specialist at the Armed Forces Air Intelligence training center.

August 27, 1998

• Blue Jay Bowl in Rock Port conducted a youth bowling camp in association with the Drug Free School activities at Rock Port R-II. Bowling pins with each bowler’s name and high game score were presented to them afterwards.

• Every year, Wix Filters sponsors a fundraiser for FFA chapters. Each chapter collects Wix filter box tops throughout the year, and then the chapter is rewarded 25¢ for every box top collected. An additional $1,000 is given to the chapter returning the most. The Rock Port FFA Chapter won the top prize this year.

• Louie and Anna Wolf celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary August 15. A surprise party was given in their honor August 8.

• Approximately 30 kids took the stage August 15 at the Rock Port R-II Gym to perform Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Rumpelstiltskin.

• Chats: “The Boss Lady asked if I was drinking or spaced out last week when I wrote Chats. Well, I wasn’t. It just read that way. Some weeks are good, some are not, but it goes out nonetheless.”