The T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic will be held Sunday, September 3, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. Tee-off for the four person scramble will be at 10:00 a.m.

At least one Rock Port alum, a current student, or a teacher must be in the team. The entry fee is $60 per person, which includes mulligans. To register or get more information, email Sheena.Roup@rpbluejays.com or Jennifer.Vogler@rpbluejays.com. Proceeds will help the Booster Club support Blue Jay athletics.

Lunch will be provided by Rock Port High School Dance Team for a free will donation.