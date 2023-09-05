Rock Port’s Norah Watkins medaled with a second place finish and a time of 22:37.26 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

Rock Port’s Gus Heintz medaled with his 15th place time of 19:17.89 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

Lady Wolf Jayla Irvine medaled with a 12th place time of 25:40.68 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

Lady Wolf Brooklyn Wennihan placed 20th in the Spoofhound Invitational with a time of 26:51.81. (Dana Zembles photo)

Lady Wolf Alexis Bywater placed 27th in the Spoofhound Invitational with a time of 29:55.26. (Dana Zembles photo)

EA’s Kendal Straub placed 29th with a time of 31:05.32 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

Lady Wolf Abbie Harms placed 31st in the Spoofhound Invitational with a time of 31:29.44. (Dana Zembles photo)

EA’s Emmy Laur placed 35th in the Spoofhound Invitational with a time of 34:49.80. (Dana Zembles photo)

EA’s Clayton Vernon placed 32nd with a time of 21:28.31 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

Wolf Ian Stepp placed 36th with a time of 21:52.91 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

Wolf Cole Anderson placed 48th with a time of 24:13.58 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (Dana Zembles photo)

EA’s Quin Staten placed 49th with a time of 24:14.88 in the Spoofhound Invitational. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

EA’s Mason Kingery placed Spoofhound Invitational. He placed 51st with a time of 24:24.16. (Dana Zembles photo)

EA’s Bryon Ohlensehlen and Isaac Vette compete in the Spoofhound Invitational. Bryon placed 55th with a time of 24:41.33 and Isaac placed 61st with a time of 27:15.74. (Dana Zembles photo)

The East Atchison and Rock Port cross country teams traveled to Maryville, Missouri, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, to compete in the Spoofhound Invitational. The East Atchison Wolves placed eighth as a team and the Lady Wolves placed second. The junior high teams also ran for fun (official times were not taken).

VARSITY 5K

Boys – 15th, Gus Heintz (RP), 19:17.89; 32nd, Clayton Vernon (EA), 21:28.31; 36th, Ian Stepp (EA), 21:52.91; 48th, Cole Anderson (EA), 24:13.58; 49th, Quin Staten (EA), 24:14.88; 51st, Mason Kingery (EA), 24:24.16; 55th, Bryon Ohlensehlen (EA), 24:41.33; and 61st, Isaac Vette (EA), 27:15.74

Girls – 2nd, Norah Watkins (RP), 22:37.26; 12th, Jayla Irvine (EA), 25:40.68; 20th, Brooklyn Wennihan (EA), 26:51.81; 27th, Alexis Bywater (EA), 29:55.26; 29th, Kendal Straub (EA), 31:05.32; 31st, Abbie Harms (EA), 31:29.44; 35th, Emmy Laur (EA), 34:49.80

JR. VARSITY

3200 METER RUN

Boys – 18th, Kendall Kingery (EA), 20:29.11