Fairfax Marching Pride will be kicking off their parade season on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. as they march down Fairfax Main Street in full uniform. Everyone is invited to come out and support the Bulldog Pride.

This year’s parade schedule will be as follows:

• Hamburg Popcorn Day, September 9, 1:00 p.m.

• Richardson County Fair, Humboldt, Nebraska, September 15, 11:00 a.m. (non competitive)

• Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, Clarinda, Iowa, September 30, 9:00 a.m.

• NWMSU Homecoming, Maryville, Missouri, October, 21, 9:00 a.m.