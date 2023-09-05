The Lady Wolves competed in the Maryville Best Ball Tournament Monday, August 28. Team members include Kamryn Brown, Sydnee Bruns, Alex Barnett, Amelia Larson, and Jillian Hannah.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves high school girls’ golf team kicked off the 2023 season Monday, August 28, 2023. The girls traveled to Maryville, Missouri, to compete in the Maryville Best Ball Tournament and a few of EA’s team members brought home some hardware.

Alex Barnett and Sydnee Bruns claimed the top spot with the best pair score of 79, while Kami Brown and Amelia Larson put up a 111. Alex also took the second place individual overall score with an 86 and Sydnee took eighth place with a 102. Kami brought in a 123 and Amelia a 129, followed by Jillian Hannah with a 142.