The annual Nemaha Testicle Festival will be held Saturday, September 9, in the Nemaha Village Park, Nemaha, Nebraska.

The festival will begin at 5:00 p.m. with delicious food, live music, a bounce house, and ice cream truck. The menu will include beef and turkey fries, chicken strips, baked beans, slaw and homemade desserts.

Welcome Hunters will take the stage from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by Roger Parshall. The band Helen Bach will close out the evening. A full bar will be provided by the Nemaha Rescue Squad.

General admission is $15.00, designated seating is available for $25.00, and VIP seating is $45.00. Admission for children 12 and under are $10.00 and those under age 5 are free.

The Testicle Festival is an annual event sponsored by the Nemaha Community Building Committee. Proceeds will support the completion of a new community building.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate. Tickets are available online at nemahatesticlefestival.eventbrite.com.