Old Fashioned Saturday Night will be September 16, 2023. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner.”

At this time, Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to come.

Registration for the tractor pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be moved to the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

If you would like to have a booth this year contact Betty Stoner (call or text 660-787-0531) for a registration form. The registration form will be available on Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The registration fee can be paid the night of the event. The fee for a booth is $10.00. If you want the same spot you have had before be sure to let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. All registration forms will need to be turned in by September 5 in order to get the map updated and turned in to the Atchison County Mail.

Betty wants everyone to get their thinking caps on as to what you want to do and hopefully it will be a successful night.

If you would like to see something different this year let Betty know and maybe (with your help) they can get something new this year. Betty would like to have more games and entertainment for the kids. If you would like to sponsor something for the kids please let Betty or someone on the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce know.