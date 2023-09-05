On September 29 and 30, Restore Rock Port is hosting a city-wide clean-up. Two roll-off dumpsters will be placed at the city park. This is not for hazardous waste like tires and paint. Many of us have items that are too large to put out with the regular trash, so this is your chance to clean out the corner of the garage you have been waiting for. The dumpsters will be available until they are full or the end of the day on the 30th of September.

Restore Rock Port is also working on getting volunteers to be able to go and collect items that are too large for individuals to move on their own. See more in next week’s paper.