One person was injured in a semi-truck rollover in Atchison County Sunday afternoon, August 27, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 at the 118 mile marker around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 26-year-old Tahj Beckham of Milledgeville, Georgia, was northbound on I-29 when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then returned to the road and overturned onto its passenger side before coming to rest partially on the east shoulder of the northbound lanes facing northwest.

A 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, Courtney Crawford of Eatonton, Georgia, was taken by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, for serious injuries. Authorities say Crawford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Freightliner sustained extensive damage and was towed by Benefiel’s.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. T. L. Shupe investigated the scene. He was assisted by Sgt. K. F. Jeffers, C.V.O. J. E. Lawrence, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.