Head down to Main Street in Rock Port Saturday, September 16, for Old Fashioned Saturday Night. Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at nightfall. This is a fun-filled event for all ages.

Next week is the Atchison County Mail’s last saturation issue for 2023. If you would like to advertise or put in a news item, the deadline is this Wednesday, September 13. The saturation issue goes to every Atchison County address, subscription or not.

Evergy is changing its electric plans for all its customers. This will affect many Atchison County residents. If you are an Evergy customer, be sure to see the ad on page 16 and scan the QR code to learn more, or visit www.evergy.com.

