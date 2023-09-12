Rock Port’s Gus Heintz placed 16th with a time of 19:06.44 at Clarinda. (MaryAnn Hull photos)

Rock Port’s Norah Watkins placed 4th with a time of 21:16.66 at Clarinda.

The Clarinda Invitational was Lady Wolf Delainee White’s first high school cross country event.

Wolf runner Kendall Kingery ran a 32:03.11 in the Clarinda Invitational.

The East Atchison junior high and high school cross country teams and the Rock Port High School cross country team traveled to Clarinda, Iowa, September 5 to compete in the Clarinda Invite. The high school Lady Wolves placed fourth as a team. Results for the Atchison County athletes are as follows:

JUNIOR HIGH

3,200 RUN

Girls – 10th, Mikayla Windham (EA), 15:57.15; 11th, Gracie Walker (EA), 15:58.87; 12th, Sophie Hegstrom (EA), 16:03.50; and 28th, Kaylee Allen (EA), 21:28.10

Boys – 37th, Ben Rolf (EA), 17:26.33; 46th, Owen Vette (EA), 21:11.57; and 47th, Andrew Romesser (EA), 21:26.18

HIGH SCHOOL

5K

Girls – 4th, Norah Watkins (RP), 21:16.66; 15th, Jayla Irvine (EA), 23:43.57; 26th, Brooklyn Wennihan (EA), 25:24.89 (EA); 47th, Bella Bywater (EA), 28:42.35; 49th, Abbie Harms (EA), 28:46.44; 51st, Alexis Bywater (EA), 29:00.76; 62nd, Emmy Laur (EA), 33:15.16; and 69th, Delainee White (EA), 34:54.05

Boys – 16th, Gus Heintz (RP), 19:06.44; 27th, Ian Stepp (EA), 20:15.41; 28th, Clayton Vernon (EA), 20:15.92; 39th, Quin Staten (EA), 21:11.33; 50th, Cole Anderson (EA), 21:54.40; 75th, Mason Kingery (EA), 25:08.47; 77th, Connor Morton (EA), 25:17.47; 79th, Bryon Ohlensehlen (EA), 25:29.79; 83rd, Isaac Vette (EA), 29:16.65; and 87th, Kendall Kingery (EA), 32:03.11