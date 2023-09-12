Rock Port Telephone, Midwest Data Center, and NorthwestCell will hold their annual customer appreciation lunch Friday, September 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers can choose to drive through or eat in. The drive-through starts at the corner of Cass and Main streets in Rock Port. Turn west onto Cass Street, then north on Market Street, drive past the Rock Port Telephone parking lot, then turn east onto West Mill. Lunch will be served at the warehouse located at 108 W. Mill.