The East Atchison Lady Wolves Golf Team hosted the Mound City Lady Panthers and the Rock Port Lady Blue Jays in a contest held at Tarkio Golf Course Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The Lady Wolves won the contest with a team score of 210, followed by Rock Port in second with 246. Mound City did not have enough players to qualify as a team. EA’s Alex Barnett was the match medalist with a 44.

Other individual EA stats include: Sydnee Bruns – 49, Amelia Larson – 57, Kamryn Brown – 60, Jillian Hannah – 77, and Beth Clark – 79.

Rock Port stats include: Payten Shrader – 59, Kiera Roup – 57, Brylea Shrader – 63, Hadleigh Jones – 67, and Landrey Kelly – 70.

Alex Barnett chips onto the putting green of hole number 4 at the Tarkio Golf Course in the Lady Wolves’ first home match of the season September 6.

Jillian Hannah lines up her shot while teeing off on hole number 8. EA hosted Rock Port and Mound City in the contest.

Sydnee Bruns watches to see where her ball lands while putting on hole number 4.

Amelia Larson sinks her putt on hole number 4 during East Atchison’s home contest Wednesday, September 6.

Kamryn Brown takes one last look before teeing off on hole number 9 in the Lady Wolves’ tri-meet September 6.

Beth Clark takes a swing in the East Atchison girls’ golf home tri-meet September 6, 2023. (Ken Miller photo)

Brylea Shrader tees off on hole number 9 in a tri-meet held at the Tarkio Golf Course.

Lady Jay Payten Shrader chips toward hole number 4.

Rock Port’s Keira Roup watches her putt roll toward hole number 4.

Lady Jay Hadleigh Jones putts one in on hole number 7.

Rock Port’s Landrey Kelly tees off on hole number 8 September 6, 2023, at the Tarkio Golf Course. (Ken Miller photo)