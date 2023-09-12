The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up for the annual Friendship Day event from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. September 23, 2023, in Tarkio. Game, vendor, and food booths will be set up on Main Street from 4th Street to the City Hall/Flower Mill area. Admission is $5 and includes sno cones, hot dogs, cotton candy, and water, as well as unlimited games and inflatables for all ages. There will also be a beer garden which will include beer pong and cornhole. Live music, played by The Welcome Hunters, will begin at 7:00 p.m. Vendors are welcome (there is a fee) and volunteers are needed for one-hour increments from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Contact a Tarkio Parks & Rec member to sign up.

As part of Friendship Day, the Flower Mill at 606 Main Street will be handing out 500 free carnations beginning at 7:00 a.m. (while supplies last) on Friday, September 22. Start your day off right with a carnation and give the other three to your friends!

This year’s Friendship Day festivities will also include a Color Run 5K Run/Walk that Saturday morning, beginning at the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC). Registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee is $10 and are available at Tarkio City Hall or Farmers State Bank in Tarkio.