Charlie Ellis, MU Extension Field Specialist in Agricultural Engineering, shows Tarkio students some of the newest things taking place in agriculture regarding the use of robotics and autonomous equipment.

Fairfax students get to hear from Debbie Bennett, MU Extension Field Specialist in Nutrition and Health, about the importance of proper nutrition.

Jim Humphrey, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock, talks with Rock Port FFA students about the proper handling of livestock vaccines.

The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center held its annual Youth Agriculture Field Day for area students Wednesday, September 6. Over 300 students from Northwest Missouri were in attendance. They represented eight schools: Craig, Mound City, Rock Port, Tarkio, Fairfax, North Andrew, St. Joseph, and Maryville.

The students traveled to 10 different stations. The stations and presenters were: ATV Safety by Laura Evans, MU Extension Field Specialist in 4-H Youth Development; Proper Handling of Livestock Vaccines by Jim Humphrey, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock; Break for Breakfast by Debbie Bennett, MU Extension Field Specialist in Nutrition and Health; Firearm Safety by Devon Sons, Atchison County Sheriff’s Department Deputy; Use of Implants in Beef Cattle by Shawn Deering, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock; Identifying the Trees Around Us by Gwen Funk, MU Extension Field Specialist in Horticulture; Robotics and Autonomous Equipment in Ag by Charlie Ellis, MU Extension Field Specialist in Agricultural Engineering; Issues in Animal Ag: What’s the “Beef” With Hormones in Beef? by Amie Schleicher, MU Extension Field Specialist in Livestock; Corn and Soybean 101 by Wayne Flanary, MU Extension Field Specialist in Agronomy; and Using Drones to Spray Corn and Soybeans by Paul Klute and Zach Klute, Klute Farms, and Russell Herron.