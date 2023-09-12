The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Beneficiary Deed: (Correction) Recorded August 29, 2023, by Kevin and Carol Jolene Cue to Brandon Cue, Ashley Cue, Jason Lewis, Cassie Lewis, and Jayme Meyer for land in Sections 28, 33, and 34, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Barnes Atchison MO, LLC, to Brian Schulenberg and Christine Rethmeier and Tim and Kathy Philmalee for land in Section 13, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Jimmy and Diana Miller to Jimmy and Diana Miller for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Jimmy and Diana Miller to James Miller and Triston Miller for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Marc Long, Successor Trustee of the Alberta Darlene Stephens Revocable Living Trust, to Ben Davis and Adam Davis for land in Sections 27 and 28, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Marc Long, Successor Trustee of the Alberta Darlene Stephens Revocable Living Trust, to Lisa and Marc Long for land in Section 26, Township 66, Range 44, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Gladys Mitchell to Angelo and Lori Erickson for land in Sections 1 and 2, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed September 5, 2023, by Vernon Schaefer, Trustee of the Vernon Schaefer Revocable Trust, and Linda Schaefer, Trustee of the Linda Schaefer Revocable Trust, to Vernon A. Schaefer for Lots 6 and 7, Block 19, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.