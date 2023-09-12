Rock Port’s Old Fashioned Saturday Night is this Saturday, September 16, 2023. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner” near the Atchison County Memorial Building. The Rock Port Tourism Board will hold the ping pong ball drop following the national anthem.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be at the intersection of Opp and Main.

Local entertainment will be in front of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations will have games and activities of all kinds. You can get a sno cone or walking taco, get your face painted, find an assortment of baked goods, or purchase a ticket to win a lawn mower. You can ride in style on a fire truck or go for a ride with Duncan’s Carriage Rides or the hay ride offered by Beta Gals. (See the map on page 6 for more information.)

Old Fashioned Saturday Night has been held annually for many years and is a great family entertainment event.

COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance and the churches of Rock Port and Watson will hold a community worship service Sunday, September 17, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited. A potluck dinner will be held following the service.