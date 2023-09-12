September 17, 1948

• A.W. Crockett, an Atchison County native who has spent the past three years with an oil company in Caracas, Venezuela, was in the Mail office Monday afternoon. He will soon return to Venezuela for another year.

• The St. Joseph Fuel Oil Co. has oiled the road leading to the baseball park free of charge, with Harry Clement oiling the remainder of the road from the ball park to his home.

• Eighty-two hogs and 46 calves belonging to the 4-H club kids were shown at the Atchison County Fair stock show last Saturday. The stock was judged by A.J. Dyer, professor of animal husbandry at the University of Missouri.

• The Kelly-Miller circus will be in Rock Port on the Harry Clement grounds just south of the city park September 25. The circus features the second largest herd of elephants in America today.

• The Mail had a visitor from Wanganui, New Zealand, Wednesday. W. Bittick was accompanied by Dan Bray. Mr. Bittick and Mr. Bray were neighbors in England until the Bitticks left for New Zealand in 1911 and Mr. Bray came to the States the following year. The Bitticks will return home in late November, having booked passage on the liner Queen Elizabeth.

September 13, 1973

• Mrs. Fitzhugh Diggs was presented a Life Membership Certificate by the Rock Port Community Garden Club September 10. Mrs. Diggs and her husband are among the few in the Midwest with federal and state bird-banding permits and have banded more than 20,000 birds since 1964.

• Mr. and Mrs. Richard Garst and family of Watson, Missouri, had clothing valued at approximately $150 stolen while they were shopping in Omaha. The purchases were put into a car and locked while they went into another store, and when they returned to the car they found the clothing and their daughter’s purse had been taken.

• Missouri Beef Packers plant is back in full swing. Plant Manager Merle Schrader reported a kill of 826 head of cattle on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday a capacity kill of 1,100 to 1,200 cattle was predicted.

• Pastor Cleo Colville has taken over the duties as pastor of the Rock Port Methodist Church.

September 10, 1998

• Jeff Lotter and Gary Stoner caught a 65+ pound flathead over the weekend.

• The Rock Port City Hall and Board of Public Works have cleared the ground adjacent to City Hall for an addition to the existing building. Improvements are also planned for the interior of the existing building.

• The Rock Port Board of Public Works Water Department has dug a trench for a two-inch water line to run from the intersection of Calhoun and Water streets to the end of Calhoun, just before the walking bridge. The new line is replacing one that is nearly 50 years old.

• A new flag pole and flag were erected at Pleasant View September 2. A concrete pad was poured to hold the pole in place.

• Pleasant View resident Jim Krusor harvested watermelons weighing in at 32, 34, and 50 pounds.

• The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire call at Brown’s Agri Service September 8. A pontoon boat was on fire in the parking lot and was close to another vehicle. The boat had extensive damage.