The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 11-17.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from G Avenue to the Missouri River through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place.

Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Rock Creek, Sept. 11-12. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction and temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, September 11-15

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to I-29, Sept. 11-15

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, September 11-15

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route EE to the Nodaway county line, September 12-13