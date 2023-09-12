Renovations are well underway at Trail’s End. As you can see, all of the diesel and gas pumps and tanks have been taken out and the concrete busted up. The convenience store and food court will remain open with limited hours. Chester’s and Subway are open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the C-store will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed by November. To see parking and a diagram of the truck route, check out the ad on page 14.