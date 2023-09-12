The final Rock Port Farmers Market will be held Saturday, September 16, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building (417 S. Main).

Vendors expected include: Flower and Forged Farms, Dreams Farm, Bullock Place, Duck In Bakery, Paigstries, Strange Makes, Berries on the Bluff, Atchison County Library, and Barada Hills Trading Co.

Activities will include free pumpkin painting with locally grown pumpkins from Bullock Place (40 small pumpkins, first come, first served) and free face painting by the Rock Port Band students.

Door prizes will include: Keter Raised gardening bed (valued at $149.99), 17 inch Blackstone Griddle (valued at $97), Expert Gardener kids garden bed (valued at $55), and Back to the Roots kids gardening 16 piece tool kit (valued at $25).

You can follow the Rock Port Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates, vendor announcements and giveaway information.