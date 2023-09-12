St. John’s Lutheran Church on Hwy. B, west of Westboro, Missouri, invites everyone to come celebrate with them at two upcoming events.

On Monday, September 18, Mitch McVicker will be performing a concert at the church at 7:00 p.m. Mitch uses unconventional instruments to bring his personal experiences to life and to remind people to find God in every day life, especially when he is often overlooked, undetected, and taken for granted.

The church will also be hosting Mission Fest Sunday, September 24, at 10:30 a.m. The worship service will include keynote speaker Alan Wessler, who is on the board of Mobility Worldwide (P.E.T.). There will be special presentations and videos, and a free-will offering lunch will be held afterward. The menu will include brisket, baked beans, coleslaw, a vegetable relish plate, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dessert.